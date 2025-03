The Reader’s Choice Awards for USA Today has nominated Paso Robles as part of its best Main Street in the US.

Paso Robles is now one of twenty cities with “charming main streets,” nominated by an expert panel, that showcases “living history, a vibrant culture, and serves as the heart of its community.”

The winners of the top ten best Main Street in USA Today is determined by the readers through a poll. The votes close Monday, April 7th.

You can go to USA Today’s website to vote now.