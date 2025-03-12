DA’s Office Will Not Offer Misdemeanor Diversion For St. Patrick’s Day Weekend 3.12.2025

The county district attorney’s office is collaborating with the San Luis Obispo police department to strongly encourage responsible celebrations this St. Patrick’s Day weekend on and around the Cal Poly campus.

The police department is already instituting a “safety enhancement zone” this weekend, which will strictly enforce violations and fines for unruly gatherings, in response to last year’s “St. Fratty’s Day” celebration.

The DA’s office has similarly announced they will not offer any pre-filing misdemeanor diversion to those who are alleged to have committed a crime stemming from these celebrations until March 18th.

This misdemeanor diversion program allows an eligible offender to complete a program, pay fees, and pay restitution in order to not have criminal charges filed against them.