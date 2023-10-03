Bicycle Riders Passing Through SLO This Week 10.03.2023

With the annual California Coast Classic Bike Tour beginning late last week, around 200 bike riders are expected to pass through San Luis Obispo county on their way to Los Angeles.

The riders are anticipated to pass through Paso Robles tomorrow on their way to Cambria, and will travel from Cambria to Oceano the following day.

Caltrans reminds the public to be aware of bike riders while driving a vehicle.

The bike tour has partnered with the Arthritis Foundation with the goal of raising 1.2 million dollars.