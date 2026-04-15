Bill Britton Announces Candidacy For Paso Robles Mayor 04.15.2026

Retired air force officer, and former Cal Poly vice president Bill Britton, has officially announced his candidacy for mayor of Paso Robles in the 2026 general election.

Earlier this month, mayor John Hamon said he will step down in December, and not seek reelection. Britton’s campaign held a launch event last week, which “saw an overflow of crowd motivated volunteers and residents from every corner of the city,” according to a release from Britton’s campaign. Britton himself said “Paso Robles is ready for a leader who brings people together rather than driving them apart. This isn’t just a campaign; it’s a movement of citizens who care deeply about the future of our home.”

Current mayor, John Hamon, endorsed Bill for mayor, saying he “represents the next generation of leadership for the city of Paso Robles.” Other attendees at the event that spoke positively of Britton for mayor were supervisor John Peschong, sheriff Ian Parkinson, Paso Robles mayor pro-tem Steve Gregory, and former state assemblyman Jordan Cunningham.

For more information on Bill Britton’s background and his vision for the city, you can visit: bill4pasorobles.com.