Black History Month Celebration at Paso High Performing Arts Center 2.11.2025

Black History Celebration (3)

The first annual black history celebration has been scheduled for the Paso Robles joint unified school district for Sunday, February 16th.

This will take place in the Performing Arts Center at the high school from 2 to 6 pm. This community event is free to attend, and will include entertainment and activities for all age groups.

These include: an African mask-making workshop for children, dance performances, an African drum circle, student unions for black students from Paso Robles high school and Cal Poly, local author, Jasmine Pickett, words from executive vice president for academic affairs at Cal Poly, Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Elmoore and more.