80 YRO SLO Resident Given a Life Sentence For Sex Crimes Against Children 2.11.2025

The county district attorney’s office announced that 80-year-old Pablo Reyna-Esparza has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for the sexual abuse of multiple children under the age of 14.

Esparza pled guilty to two felony crimes of committing lewd acts on a child under the age of 14, and admitted that his crimes were against multiple children.

The DA’s office says his crimes were committed in the city of San Luis Obispo between 2016 and 2018 at an unlicensed in-home daycare run by his wife. The survivors were 5 to 11 years old when the crimes occurred.

This case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo police department with assistance from other agencies.