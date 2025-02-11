City of Atascadero Considering Public Safety Facilities Upgrade Project 2.11.2025

On tonight’s Atascadero city council meeting is a contract to F&H Construction and LDA Partners for public safety facility projects in the city.

These projects seek to upgrade the dated fire stations and police station in Atascadero, with an amount of 37 million dollars being considered.

The agenda says fire station number 1 was first constructed in 1952, and is no longer considered operationally or structurally sufficient. Fire station 2 was constructed in 1986, and does not comply with current building standards and codes.

If the contract is approved, construction of the project is estimated to begin January 2026, and completed September 2027.