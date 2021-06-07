Blue Ribbon Dispute in SLO 6.07.2021

A dispute over blue ribbons in San Luis Obispo.

An investigator with the district attorney’s office was driving detective Luca Benedetti’s widow last week, when he saw a man with scissors removing blue ribbons tied to utility poles in the vicinity of the police station. The man was putting the ribbons in a 13-gallon trash bag. The investigator stopped his vehicle and confronted Alex Catlett. The investigator grabbed the trash bag which was full of blue ribbons. The DA’s investigator shouted at the ribbon remover, then called police.

San Luis Obispo police explained to the man that the ribbons were city property, and he had committed a misdemeanor offense, but they let him go.

Alex Catlett told a local newspaper that he didn’t know that what he was doing was illegal. He said he was bothered by the “blue lives matter” message of the ribbon. He called it blatant racism.

Detective Luca Benedetti was shot to death May 10th by a suspect in San Luis Obispo. It was the first murder of a law enforcement officer in San Luis Obispo county in decades.