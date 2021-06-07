Graduations in SLO County 6.07.2021

This is the season for graduation ceremonies.

Atascadero high school had commencement exercises Thursday afternoon for 240 seniors. 36 will attend Cal Poly next year. Just over 100 will go to Cuesta. About 25 others are attending UCLA, uc Santa Cruz, UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara, UC Davis and several other California universities.

Paso Robles school district will distribute cap and gown and awards today. It will be a drive through event from 1:30 to 4:30 this afternoon. For more information go to the Paso Robles school district website.

This evening, Templeton high school will have its Senior Sunset at Volunteer stadium beginning at seven. Graduation will be at seven Thursday evening, also at Volunteer stadium.