Cal Poly’s Float Wins Award at 2025 Rose Parade – 1.02.2025

The 2025 Cal Poly Universities Rose Float, Nessie’s Lakeside Laughs makes its way down Colorado Blvd during the Rose Parade in Pasadena January 1, 2025.

The 136th Rose Parade was held in Pasadena on New Year’s day, where Cal Poly’s float received the Leishman Public Spirit award.

Cal Poly’s rose float, dubbed “Nellie’s Lakeside Laughs,” depicts the loch ness monster of Scotland on “Its Best Day.” Also featured are some of Scotland’s most iconic creatures, including an ebony Scottish terrier, a Norwegian beaver pair, a circus of seven Atlantic puffins, and a gentle highland cow. The float reportedly featured over 37 thousand flowers.

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo teams up with the Pomona team to work on this float, which is worked on for the entire year between the two campuses.