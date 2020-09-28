Body Found In Black Lake 9.28.2020

A Santa Maria woman charged with murder in connection with a dismembered body found at a golf course in Nipomo. The body parts were discovered in the lake at Black Lake Golf Resort in Nipomo.

38-year-old Kimberly Machleit charged with murder. 37-year-old Donald Anderson has been charged with being an accessory to the murder. Anderson was reportedly an avid golfer, although the district attorney’s office has not released his handicap.

The victim was 53-year-old Joseph Martin Govey of Santa Maria. He disappeared back in December of 2018. Last week, dive team members found Govey’s remains in a pond at the Black Lake golf course.