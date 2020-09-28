Bader & Scalia 9.28.2020

Congress is expected to work this week, then they take a vacation. Most will not return until after election day November 3rd. The senate will return next month, however, to consider the president’s nominee for the US supreme court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett once clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia, which raises some interesting ironies. For instance, Justice Scalia and the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginzberg were great friends.

Justice Scalia’s son, Chris Scalia, talks about his dad’s birthday tradition for supreme court justice ginzburg. every year, he gave Justice Ginzberg a dozen red roses on her birthday.

Chris Scalia visited Paso Robles two years ago. He talked with Paso Robles Republican Women about his book, Scalia Speaks. It’s a collection of Justice Scalia’s speeches.

Soon, Justice Antonin Scalia’s former clerk, Judge Amy Coney Barrett will face senate confirmation for the US Supreme court to fill the vacant seat after the recent death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginzberg.