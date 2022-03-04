Body Found in Nipomo Fire Identified 03.04.2022

Investigators have released the name of the man found dead following a mobile home fire in Nipomo last week.

He’s been identified as 70 yr. Old Melvin Nobriga, who was renting the mobile home.

The fire was reported around 2:51 p.m. Feb. 23 on the 1200 block of Hetrick Avenue.

It destroyed the mobile home and damaged a nearby out-building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Nobriga’s manner of death remains under investigation and may not be determined for several months, according to officials.