SLO County Killer Up For Parole 03.04.2022

A Paso Robles man convicted of the 1999 murder of a San Luis Obispo woman could soon be released. Michael Anthony Morgan, who was convicted of premeditated murder and sentenced to 26 years to life in state prison, has a parole suitability hearing on March 29th.

Morgan confessed to murdering 36-year-old Angelina Roe in May of 1999 and dumping her body at an Atascadero construction site. A few months later, her body was discovered by a construction crew in a 45-foot pillar hole.

Another man, John Card of San Luis Obispo, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the case and was released after serving seven years.

Morgan is behind bars at California State Prison, Corcoran, and that’s where the victim’s daughter, Amber Escarzega hopes he stays.

Escarzega, who was seven years old when her mother was murdered, said Morgan took a mother away from four children. “She had a whole lifetime ahead of her. He doesn’t deserve to be out and to be free. She’s encouraging others impacted by Morgan’s actions to write to the parole board before his hearing on March 29th.

A deputy district attorney will appear before the parole board to argue that Morgan stays in prison. SLO County D.A. Dan Dow said “In the event that the parole board suggests he should be released, we will then very likely file a letter to the governor asking him to overturn that parole board’s decision and to keep him committed to state prison.”

Roe would have been 59 years old on March 16th.