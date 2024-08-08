Body of Missing Woman Found in Morro Bay 8.08.2024

On July 24th, the vehicle of a missing Tulare woman was found legally parked in the city of Morro Bay.

The vehicle belonged to 29-year-old Tiffany McClure of Tulare county, who was reported missing earlier that same week.

Earlier this week, her body was discovered by the US Coast Guard at around 4 pm, floating off the coast of Morro Bay.

Officers from both Tulare and Morro Bay do not suspect foul play. The county sheriff’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of her death.