SLO County Holding Town Hall Events For Master Plan For Aging 8.08.2024

San Luis Obispo county will be holding various town hall meetings to develop a master plan for aging (MPA).

The town halls will gather feedback from county residents on their experiences in physical health, behavioral health, housing, caregiving, and referral services.

In the north county, a town hall will take place at the Centennial park aquatic center on Nickerson drive Thursday, August 15th from 5 to 6:30 pm.

On Friday, August 16th, a town hall will be held in the Atascadero library from 2 to 3:15 pm.

Participants will also have a chance to complete a survey that must be completed before September 30, 2024.