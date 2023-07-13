Bones Found During Search For Kyle Doan 07.13.2023

The search this past weekend for missing five-year-old Kyle Doan could not provide any further clues or indication for his whereabouts.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Tony Cipola, however, reported finding hundreds of bones in the Salinas riverbed. A majority of the bones discovered were animal bones, but several were possible adult human bone fragments.

The bones have been sent off to be tested and identified. Cipolla said “It’s not uncommon for Native American remains to be found near waterways since they used those areas as burial grounds.”