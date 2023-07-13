Changes to SLO Overnight Parking 07.13.2023

The city of San Luis Obispo will be seeing some changes to its overnight parking program.

Currently the overnight parking sits near the San Luis Obispo train station, but yesterday night, the San Luis Obispo planning commission approved a proposal to rotate the safe parking site to a different location each month.

The parking space currently offers 27 spaces for people to park and sleep in their vehicles overnight, which has become a spot of stability and comfort for some unhoused residents in the city living in their vehicles, who say they can’t afford the high cost of living on the central coast.

The switch will happen at the end of August, and the city is currently looking for organizations to host a safe parking site for a month at a time.