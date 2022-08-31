Boys and Girls Club 08.31.2022

The Boys and Girls Club of the central coast has a big fundraiser coming up.

Emily Reneau is Development Director for the Central Coast Boys and Girls Clubs. She says the 22nd Annual Winemaker Dinner will be Friday, September 10th at the Paso Robles Event Center.

You can buy tickets at centralcoastkids.org.

Emily says the Boys and Girls Club has some job openings that they’re trying to fill.

For more information about the Winemaker dinner September 10th, or the job listings at the Boys and Girls Club, go to their website:

Centralcoastkids.org.