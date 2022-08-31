Other Stories This Wednesday 08.31.2022

A private housing analysis company says the population of San Luis Obispo county is growing faster then the supply of housing. Between 2010 and 2020, the population grew 6.4%. Housing by 5.1%. Two factors, retirees wanting to move to the north county, and people wanting to escape California cities where crime, homelessness and drug abuse is rampant.

On Monday, a San Luis Obispo man was killed in a motorcycle crash on highway 41 near Fresno. 57-year-old Christopher Ortega crashed around 2:00 Monday afternoon on SB 41 just east of Riverdale. The CHP says Ortega was illegally passing vehicles in the center lane when he struck a concrete median wall. He died at the scene.

Bloomberg reports the backlog of container ships at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach is nearly cleared. As of Monday, only eight ships were waiting to unload their contents. But shipping companies and retailers are concerned about labor issues facing west coast ports. A union meeting is scheduled this week in San Francisco. Some shippers are looking at east coast ports to get Christmas-oriented products to consumers this holiday season.