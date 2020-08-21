Brass Bash in Atascadero 8.21.2020

lla

The Atascadero summer concert series continues with a virtual concert tomorrow evening on KPRL.

Terrie banish is with the city of Atascadero, she say Brass Bash should be entertaining at six tomorrow night on KPRL.

Man years ago live concerts on the radio were not uncommon. There used to be live big band concerts broadcast nationally from Pismo beach, a stop over as musicians traveled between LA and San Francisco.

Now, they’re back on KPRL broadcast live from Atascadero.

Brass Bash tomorrow night at six.