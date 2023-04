County roads working on two roadways damaged by the recent flood waters.

They’re predicting they’ll complete a temporary bridge on Chimney Rock road by April 28th.

Work also well underway on Creston road, where the roadway was compromised on either side of a bride near El Pomar. They’re making a lot of progress. That section of roadway may be reopened by the end of next week. Maybe sooner than that.

Right now a detour is set up around that closure on Creston road near South El Pomar road.