Burglar Arrested 12.31.2020

Yesterday, San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office deputies arrest a man accused of prowling and committing theft in several Templeton neighborhoods.

The arrest linked to a series of theft reports in the Las Tablas road, Hawley street and Cayucos avenue neighborhoods in Templeton starting back on Dec. 23rd.

Deputies took 18-year-old Cody Smith of Templeton into custody on Tuesday after they found he was allegedly in possession of several items of stolen property linked to reported thefts. Smith was arrested on suspicion of theft, possession of stolen property and prowling. He was being held at San Luis Obispo county jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Some of that stolen property was returned to the victims, but deputies are still investigating the theft cases and working to identify the owners of some of the recovered items.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of a theft in Templeton during this time period or who has information about the case is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office at 805-781-4550.