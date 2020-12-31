Questions From KPRL Listeners 12.31.2020

Yesterday, KPRL got a couple questions from a listener yesterday which I put before Paso Robles city manager Tom Frutchey, and he answered them for us.

1. Who owns the land at Oak Park? Who owns the buildings? Who paid for the new construction?

Frutchy says the Housing Authority owns the land and all improvements, including the buildings. They have investors plus the use of federal low-income housing grants. One of the investors is a low-income housing not-for-profit called Red; they will also be the primary investor in the new senior housing project going before council in January for the parcel in the Woodland Plaza next to J.C. Penney’s.

2. Who owns the land in the river bed?

Frutchey tells us, the ownership of the riverbed is a complex mixture. Much of it is privately owned. The city owns some, through the general fund. The water fund also owns some, for our wells.