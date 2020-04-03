Business 4.03.2020

This week, San Luis Obispo’s Mind Body lays off or furloughs hundreds of employees because of the shut down of small business in the country.

The tech company is not saying how many people were impacted, but according to a long term employee at Mind Body, literally hundreds of people working at the company in San Luis Obispo were either laid off or furloughed. Before the layoffs late this week, Mind Body employed about 2,000 people at its plant on Broad street and Tank Farm road in San Luis. The company says it intends to hire back as many employees as possible.