The city of Atascadero is offering the use of $250,000 from the city’s general fund to work with business owners that are significantly impacted by the governor’s stay-at-home order.

A maximum of $5,000 each, may be awarded to businesses that have a storefront in Atascadero that has been in operation for at least six months.

Contact Phil Dunsmore at the city of Atascadero for more information.