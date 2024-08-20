CA BOE Reminds Residents of Tax Relief Available For Wildfires 8.20.2024

The California state board of equalization, reminds all Californians that if they have been affected by this year’s wildfires, they may be eligible for property tax relief.

Eligible areas are governor-proclaimed disaster areas, or properties that have experienced a misfortune or calamity, so long as the loss estimate is at least ten thousand dollars of the current market value of the property.

Owners must file a claim with their county assessor’s office within 12 months from the date of damage or destruction.