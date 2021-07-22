CA Mid State Fair 7.22.2021

The California Mid State Fair officially opened at 3:30 yesterday afternoon. On hand, Joanne Switzer has attended every one of the fairs, dating back to 1946. She cut the ribbon to open this year’s fair. The big event last night, the crowning of the new Miss California Mid State Fair. First, reigning queen Mikaila Ciampi gave her farewell speech. She said it was an honor to serve for two years because of the pandemic.

After a couple hours of competition and entertainment, KPRL’s Chad Stevens announced the name of the queen, and the first runner up.

The queen is Yvetter Fiorentino of Arroyo Grande.

First runner up is Cassidie Banish of San Miguel. Her mom works for the city of Atascadero. Her dad operates Black Hand Winery in Cambria.

Second runner up is 23-year-old Megan Moffat of Paso Robles. And 20-year-old Haley Fredrick of Paso Robles was named Miss Congeniality.

Cassidie Banish also won a scholarship for the talent competition in the pageant.

Today at the fair, talented wood and metal shop students will sell their projects at the Industrial Arts auction at 2:30 this afternoon.

Blake Wallis tells us the high school students build some amazing projects for your home, ranch or vineyard.

The Industrial Arts auction begins at 2:30 this afternoon at the fair.

That’s in the livestock auction area of the fairgrounds.

Dwight Yoakam performs tonight on the main grandstand.

Mote Mills and the Lucky Horse Shoe band is on the free stage, the Mission Square stage. That’s at 7:00 this evening.