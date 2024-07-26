CA Mid-State Fair Activities This Weekend 7.26.2024

The California Mid-State Fair’s last few days for 2024 is this weekend.

Tonight at mission square stage is Unfinished Business at 7. Then in the Chumash grandstand arena at 7:30 is an evening of music & wine with Cheap Trick.

Entering its 50th anniversary year, Cheap Trick has more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications, a myriad of awards, featured appearances on over 20 music soundtracks, and over 20 million record sales.

On Saturday the 27th, the junior livestock auction will begin at the Paso Robles pavilion at 8 am. Don’t forget the watermelon eating contest at 6 pm Saturday and Sunday at headliner stage. On mission square stage Saturday evening, Neighborhood Katz kicks it off at 7. In the Chumash grandstand arena is the country rodeo finals presented by Hearst.

Sunday the 28th is the final day of the mid-state fair. Critical Mass will take the mission square stage, and Monster Truck Madness at the chumash grandstand arena, both at 7 pm.