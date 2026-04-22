CA Mid-State Fair Shares 2026 Central Coast Olive Oil Competition Results 04.22.2026

The California mid-state fair hosted the 2026 Central Coast Olive Oil competition, and has announced its award recipients.

Entries are judged “under strict international standards,” according to the fair, evaluated on their aromas and flavor. After extensive blind tasting tests, the highest honors were awarded to: Cobram Estate for best of show delicate, Rio Bravo Ranch for best of show medium, Heart Rock Ranch Olive Oil of San Miguel for best show of robust, and Sunshine Olive Oil from Templeton won best show of flavored, and 2026 olive oil producer of the year.

Sunshine Olive Oil is a Templeon-based, family-run producer that has “earned back-to-back titles in a close race among top competitors.”

Award-winning oils will be on display during the mid-state fair. The honor to sunshine will be commemorated with a custom championship belt buckle and a billboard on highway 101 near the Cuesta grade.