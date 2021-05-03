Caitlyn Jenner Running For Governor 5.03.2021

Caitlyn Jenner says she opposes transgender girls competing against other girls in school sports. Jenner won the 1976 decathlon as a man.

Then, she came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

She says, “I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls sports. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls sports in our schools.”

Jenner is running for governor to replace Gavin Newsom.

Most school officials, feminists and democrats support transgenders in competing against other girls in high school and college sports.