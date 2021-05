The long-delayed high school football season ended Friday night for local high school football teams.

In Templeton, the Eagles lost to the Righetti Warriors of Santa Maria Friday night, 40-29.

Templeton is losing some great players in the senior class, but some underclassmen stepped up this season and coach Don Crow will return for another season with the Templeton Eagles.

The Paso Robles Bearcats beat Atascadero 42-13 in the season finale for those two north county teams.