Lake Fire Now at 100% Containment 8.07.2024

Officials at Los Padres national forest announced that the Lake Fire is at 100% containment.

The fire first broke out on July 5th, and burned a total of 38,664 acres. Officials have estimated the cost of responding to this blaze to be around 110 million dollars.

Fire personnel remain on site to mop up the blaze, pursue mitigation measures, and are attempting to identify the impacts of the Lake Fire.

These include destruction of natural resources, endangered species, historical sites, and archeological sites.

The cause of the fire has still not yet been released.