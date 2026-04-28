Cal Fire Unit Chief Clarifies Declaration of Fire Season 04.28.2026

News Release -May 4th, 2026 – Declaration of Fire Season Declaration

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo has released a second statement, updating the declaration of fire season made by unit chief John Owens.

The release says that when the fire season declaration goes into effect, backyard burning of residential debris will be prohibited within all state responsibility area lands in San Luis Obispo county.

Other burning must comply with requirements and have the correct permits. Campfires will be allowed where permitted and properly maintained.

The declaration will go into effect on May 4th at 8 am, and will remain in effect until formally terminated by unit chief John Owens.