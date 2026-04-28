29th Annual Cruisin’ Morro Bay Car Show 04.28.2026

The 29th Annual Cruisin’ Morro Bay Car Show will return this weekend to Morro Bay.

“This beloved tradition transforms downtown Morro Bay into a sea of vintage vehicles, drawing car clubs and enthusiasts from across the state.” Festivities kick off with registration at Haven Properties on Thursday night, followed by a Friday cruise along highway 1 to Ragged Point, and a night cruise along Morro Bay blvd and Harbor St. all day on Saturday, participants will proudly showcase their vehicles, starting with the show and shine at 9 am.

This family friendly event draws in over 500 registrants from California and beyond, and proceeds from the show help the Morro Bay community thrive. For more information, visit: morrobaycarshow.org.