Chimney Rock Road Bridge Construction Begins 04.28.2026

San Luis Obispo county public works announced that the construction of a permanent two-lane bridge on Chimney Rock road at Franklin creek has begun.

Winter storms in 2023 washed out the culverts beneath Chimney Rock road, leading to an 80-foot long and 50-foot deep canyon bisecting the road. The current steel bridge was installed to provide temporary access while a permanent bridge was designed.

A traffic detour will be in place with a strict 15-mph speed limit. Residents and motorists are advised to use caution and adhere to advisory signs. Temporary traffic signals will be installed on either side of the construction detour, and construction is expected to be completed in winter 2026.