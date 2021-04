Cal Poly has been flooded with applications to attend the university. Because of the pandemic, the university has room for less than one in ten of those who applied. But it varies by department.

The college of science and mathematics can only accommodate one in 16 applicants, but the odds are better for the college of agriculture, food and environmental sciences. There the ratio is one in five.

About 66,000 first-time freshmen and transfer students applied to Cal Poly for the fall term.