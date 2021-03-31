In Sports 3.31.2021

In the NCAA Play Offs for men’s basketball, Gonzaga easily beats USC to advance to the final four in the NCAA Play Offs. The score, Gonzaga 85, USC 66.

In the other game last night, UCLA seeded #11 in their bracket, upset #1 seeded Michigan 51-49 in overtime.

So the final four play Saturday.

Baylor against Houston.

And then Gonzaga plays UCLA.

Gonzaga remains undefeated this season with a record of 30 wins and no losses. If they win their next two games, they’ll become the first team in several decades to complete the season undefeated, including a victory at the NCAA championships.

The last undefeated team was Indiana in 1976. Before then it was UCLA in 73, 72, 67 and 64. North Carolina in 57, and San Francisco in 56.