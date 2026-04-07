Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong Releases Statement on Artemis II Mission 04.07.2026

Cal Poly president Jeffrey Armstrong has released a statement regarding the Artemis II mission, and the Cal Poly alumni, Victor Glover on board the spacecraft.

Artemis II is the first manned spacecraft in over 50 years to have traveled to the moon, and is one of NASA’s planned missions to once again put mankind on the moon. Among its pilots is Cal Poly San Luis Obispo 1999 engineering graduate, Victor Glover. Armstrong’s statement said “Victor and three fellow astronauts are farther from earth than any human beings have ever traveled… [they] are a testament to what’s possible when curiosity meets opportunity, when hands-on learning fuels ambition, and when determination is paired with service.”

Armstrong also asks for faculty, staff, students, alumni, board members, parents, and supporters to keep positive thoughts and prayers to the safe return of the astronauts at the end of the week.