Caltrans to Replace Existing Bridge at Toro Creek on Highway 1 – 04.07.2026

04.03.26 Hwy. 1 Toro Creek Bridge Replacement

Construction is set to begin on a bridge project on highway 1 in San Luis Obispo county.

The project is located on southbound highway 1 at Toro Creek, removing the current southbound bridge and constructing a new structure in its place. Caltrans says the current bridge is in poor health, and features nonstandard railing, geometric features, and associated roadway approaches.

The project’s construction is set to begin today, spanning a half mile north of Yerba Buena creek in Morro Bay to about half a mile north of Chaney avenue in Cayucos. One lane of travel will remain open in each direction at all times, according to Caltrans. Travelers headed in both directions will be redirected to the right-hand lane.

The project is expected to be complete by June 30, 2027.