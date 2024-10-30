Almond Acres Students Raise $$ For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month 10.30.2024

Press Release – Be the Change – Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Elementary school students at Almond Acres Charter Academy raised funds during the month of September for childhood cancer awareness month.

A release by Almond Acres says the students raised a total of $520.32; the students sold bracelets and hosted a “Be The Change” coin drive during September.

Administrator at Almond Acres, Wendy Woodard, said “Actively participating in childhood cancer awareness month presented an excellent opportunity for our students to recognize and discover that each individual carries an invisible backpack filled with experiences and challenges we may not be aware of.”