Cal Poly SLO Receiving Over 8 Million Dollar Federal Grants 10.22.2024

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s School of Education announced they have received two grants from the U.S. Department of education, totaling over $8 million.

The School of Education says these grants will be used to train, recruit, and support more than 1,500 teachers, addressing classroom challenges and teacher shortages.

The School of Education says one out of ten teaching positions in the United States are unfilled, or filled by individuals without certification.

Around $3.3 million for the grant will be used to support Cal Poly’s bilingual responsive instruction, and $4.6 million will go to supporting Cal Poly’s innovative support and preparation of inclusive and resilient educators program.

The goal of this program is to recruit a more diverse pool of teachers, and refine curricula to align with research-based practices in inclusive education.