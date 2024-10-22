Atascadero Chamber Hosting Trick or Treat Halloween Event on Entrada 10.22.2024

The Atascadero downtown business improvement district announced the return of the annual “Trick or Treat” on Entrada Halloween event.

On October 31st, from 5 to 8 pm, dozens of local businesses and nonprofits will come together to host a stunning evening with costumes, treats, and laughter.

The evening will also include a showcase of vintage vehicles by the Atascadero police and fire departments.

A costume contest will take place as well, with Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno serving as a judge.

The chamber of commerce says Entrada avenue will temporarily be closed to traffic between El Camino Real and Palma avenue from 5 to 8 pm during this event.