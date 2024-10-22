Car Crash Near San Miguel Leaves Two Injured 10.22.2024

The CHP says a two-vehicle traffic incident occurred on northbound US-101 on the 10th street offramp in San Miguel yesterday afternoon.

CHP received reports of the incident at about 2:13 pm, saying one car received front-end damage, another was in the center divide, and debris and oil spread across both lanes from the incident. One of the cars was reported to be leaking gasoline.

CHP says that there were two people who sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident. The scene was cleared at around 3:30 pm, with traffic returning to normal after coming to a crawl.