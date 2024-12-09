Cal Poly Student Assaulted By Six Men Early Saturday Morning 12.09.2024

A student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo was reportedly assaulted by six individuals early Saturday morning, according to an email sent by the university’s communications department.

The email says the student was assaulted at around 3 am on the pathway between Inyo and Buena Vista in Poly Canyon Village. He did not sustain life threatening injuries, according to the email, and additional details of the assault are not immediately available.

The student described the assaulting men as Hispanic, between 18 and 20 years old, driving a white four-door sedan.

Cal Poly’s police department is currently investigating the incident.