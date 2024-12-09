Cal Fire Conducting Prescribed Burns South of Highway 1 – 12.09.2024

VMP News Release 12-07-24

Cal Fire announced they will be conducting a series of prescribed burns this week, in cooperation with private landowners and other agencies.

The burns are scheduled for Tuesday, December 10th through Wednesday, December 11th; Cal Fire says burns start at 10 am each day if weather conditions are favorable.

Burns will take place south of highway 1 between Canet road and Gilardi road outside of San Luis Obispo.

According to Cal Fire, they plan to cover approximately 90 acres of vegetation, which will help reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the region, and promote ecological resilience and diversity on the landscape.