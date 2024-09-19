Cal Poly Student Faces Jail Time For Shots Fired on Campus 9.19.2024

Late last year, two Cal Poly students were charged with discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, and possession of a loaded firearm at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

The two students were 19-year-old Brandon Pham and 20-year-old Charles Hojaboom. Hojaboom and Pham were found in possession of a loaded shotgun after officers responded to reports of gunshots on November 11, 2023.

Hojaboom was deemed incompetent to stand trial, and has been in jail since December, but is awaiting a September 30th court trial to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

Meanwhile, Pham entered a no contest plea, and was sentenced yesterday to 210 days in jail, two years of formal probation, and 60 hours of community service. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail yesterday to serve his sentence.