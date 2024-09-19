City of Paso Invites Residents & Businesses to Donate to the Holiday Lighting 9.19.2024

With the holiday season on the horizon, the city of Paso Robles has launched its #pasolights campaign, in response to residents requesting to contribute to the downtown holiday lighting.

Residents and businesses will now be able to donate funds to the campaign, with all proceeds going directly to offset the cost of the holiday lighting in the downtown city park.

Interested donors can make a contribution in any amount. Donations of $500 or more will lead to recognition, with the family or business name listed on the city’s website.

Three thousand dollar or more sponsors will also have access to the Paso Lights Lounge at the New Year’s Eve bonfire and concert.

Donations can be made at: prcity.com/pasolights.