Caldor Fire 9.01.2021

Heavy winds are forecast for the lake Tahoe basin. The city of south lake Tahoe is virtually deserted today. Monday, residents were ordered to evacuate. Most left in a hurry.

Late Monday, the fire jumped highway 89 near Christmas Valley. It burned cabins between highway 50 and highway 89. So far it’s destroyed more than 500 homes. It’s now threatening 34,000 structures.

Yesterday, dry conditions and heavy winds pushed the Caldor Fire deeper into the lake Tahoe basin, and closer to south Lake Tahoe.

Fire information officer David Lockner says a red flag warning is in effect again today.

Governor Gavin Newsom plans to visit the area today. He calls the fire the state’s number one priority.