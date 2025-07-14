Contract For Cayucos Pier Repairs on Board of Supervisors Agenda 7.14.2025

After suffering damage from the 2024 winter storms, the Cayucos pier may see its emergency repair work beginning soon.

The 2024 storms damaged the end of the pier, with analysis finding that about 15 feet at the end of the pier is cantilevered. Three bids for emergency repairs by construction companies have been submitted, which the county board of supervisors will consider in its meeting on Tuesday.

The lowest bid, and recommendation from staff, comes from Hartzell General Engineering Contractor, Inc., totalling around a hundred and nineteen thousand dollars.

Staff’s recommendation is to approve the contract with this company, and authorize an additional 11 thousand dollars to the project for construction change orders, if needed.